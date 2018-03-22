Man issued 4 citations in fatal Evergreen Park crash

A Chicago man has been issued multiple citations following a fatal crash Wednesday morning in southwest suburban Evergreen Park.

Quincy Smith, 20, of the Brainerd neighborhood, was issued citations for disobeying a traffic control device, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, no insurance and damage to village property, Evergreen Park police said.

About 5:05 a.m., Bernard Sturden, 68, of the Wrightwood neighborhood, was making a left turn from 87th Street to head south on Kedzie Avenue when his vehicle was struck by an SUV driven east on 87th Street by Smith, authorities said.

Sturden was initially taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park before being transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

Sturden died at 10:47 a.m. that morning, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. An autopsy Thursday found he died of injuries he suffered in the crash. His death was ruled an accident.

No other injuries were reported in the crash, police said.