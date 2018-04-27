Man jumped from 3rd-floor balcony to avoid arrest — but was still arrested: cops

A man wanted on a $1 million warrant in the northern suburbs jumped off a third-floor balcony to avoid being arrested, but was taken into custody once he landed, according to police.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Team went to an apartment in the 2800 block of Glen Flora Avenue in Waukegan, to arrest 32-year-old Harold A. Curtis, wanted on a warrant for armed robbery, aggravated robbery, residential burglary, robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, theft and unlawful discharge of a firearm, the sheriff’s office said. The charges stem from an incident in North Chicago.

There they saw Curtis on a third-floor balcony trying to escape, the sheriff’s office said. He jumped from the balcony to the second-floor balcony, where deputies arrested him.

He was taken to the Lake County Jail, where he remains in custody on a $1 million bail until his next court appearance on Tuesday.