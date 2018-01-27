Man killed, 12-year-old boy among 7 others wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

A man was killed and at least seven other people, including a 12-year-old boy, have been wounded since Friday evening in weekend gun violence across Chicago.

The fatal shooting happened early Saturday when the 38-year-old man was killed and another was wounded in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to Chicago Police. The men were arguing with someone about 12:20 a.m. when the other person opened fire in the 2500 block of West Division.

A 38-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the death. Another man, 28, was being treated at Stroger Hospital for a gunshot wound to the pelvic area, police said. His condition stabilized. Detectives detained two “persons of interest” and were questioning them Saturday morning.

The weekend’s latest shooting happened about 5:20 a.m. Sunday when a woman was shot in the face and critically wounded in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. The 26-year-old was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle about 5:20 a.m. when someone in another vehicle fired shots in the 12000 block of South Eggleston, police said. She showed up at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, where she was being treated for a gunshot wound to the face. She was in critical condition.

About two hours earlier, a man was shot in the South Side McKinley Park neighborhood. The 30-year-old was in a vehicle about 3:30 a.m. when someone in another vehicle fired at him in the 1800 block of West 36th, according to police. The circumstances leading up to the shooting weren’t immediately known and it was unclear where on his body he was shot.

An hour earlier, a man was shot in a Little Village neighborhood attack on the Southwest Side. The 26-year-old was wounded about 2:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Spaulding, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder. His condition stabilized.

Friday evening, a 12-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. The boy was on foot about 10:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Hamlin when someone in a maroon Pontiac fired shots, striking him in the leg, police said. The boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition.

Earlier in the evening, a 19-year-old man was shot in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side. He showed up at Jackson Park Hospital at 7:34 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his foot, police said. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of East 76th Street. The man was listed in good condition.

The first shooting happened at 4:54 p.m. Friday when a 21-year-old man was shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He was walking in the 5400 block of South Winchester when he heard shots and was struck in the leg, according to police. The man was taken in good condition to Holy Cross Hospital.