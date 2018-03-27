Man killed, 2 injured in Round Lake Park crash

A driver was in police custody after a crash that left a man dead and two other people injured Sunday night in north suburban Round Lake Park.

Authorities were called at 9:10 p.m. for reports of a three-vehicle crash with entrapment on Hainesville Road in Round Lake Park, Round Lake Park Police Chief George Filenko said.

Two of the cars were southbound on Hainesville when they crashed, and the impact caused them to leave the road, Filenko said. Witnesses told investigators the crash “sounded like a bomb had exploded.”

Three people were taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Filenko said. One of them was later pronounced dead.

That man, who was driving one of the cars, was identified as 65-year-old Walter Bajorek of Round Lake Beach, according to Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper. Preliminary autopsy results Monday indicated he died from multiple traumatic injuries suffered in the crash, but routine toxicology testing results were pending.

The other two people hospitalized were passengers, a female from Bajorek’s car and a male from the other car, authorities said. Their conditions and exact ages were not immediately known.

The other driver ran away on foot and was eventually tracked down by a Lake County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, according to Filenko. No charges had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.

A third vehicle involved in the crash sustained minor damage and the driver was not hurt, Filenko said.

The crash remained under investigation by police, the Major Crash Investigations Team, the coroner’s office and the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office.