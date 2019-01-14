Man killed, 2 others hurt in Hanover Park crash

A man was killed in a head-on crash Saturday morning in northwest suburban Hanover Park that left his 12-year-old son and another man injured.

About 7:30 a.m., officers responded to the crash near the intersection of Country Farm Road and Lawrence Avenue and learned that a northbound Subaru Impreza had crashed into a southbound Kia Soul, according to Hanover Park police.

The Kia’s driver, 35-year-old Jason Moore, was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates and pronounced dead at 9:46 a.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Carol Stream.

Moore’s son and the Impreza’s driver, an 18-year-old Streamwood man, were also rushed to hospitals after suffering injuries in the crash, police said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.