Man killed, 2 siblings injured in Hazel Crest crash

A man was killed and two other people were injured when an SUV hit a tree Feb. 19 on 167th Street near Western Avenue in Hazel Crest. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A man was killed and two of his siblings were injured when an SUV crashed into a tree late Monday night in south suburban Hazel Crest.

About 11 p.m., a red Jeep occupied by three siblings in their 30s was driving east on 167th Street near Western Avenue when the driver lost control, according to a statement from Hazel Crest police. The SUV slid and hit a utility pole before crashing into a tree.

Firefighters were seen extricating at least one person who had become trapped.

The driver, 30-year-old Lee Andre Beene, was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:30 p.m., according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He lived in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The two passengers were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn due to the severity of their injuries, police said.

No foul play was suspected and the crash remained under investigation Tuesday morning, police said.