Man killed, 3 others seriously hurt in Southwest Side Stevenson crash

Alcohol was believed to be a factor in a crash that left one man dead and three other people seriously injured early Tuesday on the Stevenson Expressway on the Southwest Side.

Christian Barrajas, 22, was a backseat passenger in a beige 2004 Toyota heading north on I-55 near Cicero when the driver lost control of the vehicle about 12:25 a.m., according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. The front right side of the Toyota hit the right guardrail, causing the vehicle to spin out of control.

Barrajas was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:58 a.m., authorities said. He lived in the Clearing neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

An autopsy Tuesday found he died of multiple injuries from the crash and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

The driver, a 28-year-old Chicago man, and two other passengers – a 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man, both from Chicago – were all taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. Two other passengers in the Toyota were not injured.

The ramp from northbound I-55 to Cicero was closed for investigation until 4:40 a.m., state police said. Alcohol was suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.

State police said none of the vehicle’s six occupants was wearing a seatbelt.

Further details were not immediately available.