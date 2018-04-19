Man killed, 3 wounded in Wednesday shootings on South, West sides

A man was killed and three others were wounded in shootings Wednesday on Chicago’s South and West sides.

The fatal shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood. Ahmad Junious, 21, was found unresponsive shortly after 2 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Lexington, Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. He’d suffered gunshot wounds to his left hip, thigh and chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died at 2:51 p.m.

Wednesday’s last shooting happened in the Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side. A 34-year-old man was sitting in a parked car when a male walked up and fired shots at 8:57 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Maryland, police said. The man took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center before he was transferred to Mount Sinai, where his condition was stabilized.

Another man was shot several hours earlier in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side. The 18-year-old was walking at 5:06 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 91st when a dark-colored car pulled up next to him and someone inside fired shots, according to police. The man was struck in his left ankle and taken by paramedics to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition.

The day’s first nonfatal shooting happened less than 20 minutes earlier in the West Side Austin neighborhood. A 20-year-old man was outside about 4:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Leclaire when a black vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the foot and later showed up at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was in good condition.