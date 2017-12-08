Man killed, 4 wounded in Thursday shootings across Chicago

A man was killed and at least four other people were wounded in Thursday shootings across Chicago.

The 26-year-old man was gunned down at 2:42 p.m. in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. He was standing outside in the 1000 block of North Long when a vehicle approached, someone got out and opened fire, according to Chicago Police. The man was shot in the head and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was pronounced dead less than 15 minutes later. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released his name, pending notification of his family.

The day’s latest nonfatal shooting happened about 10 p.m. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. A 31-year-old man was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle parked in the 300 block of North Avers when a dark-colored van pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. The man suffered a graze wound to the right shoulder and was dropped off at Norwegian American Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Someone shot a 32-year-old man in the left thigh at 5:04 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Lafayette in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.

At 9:26 a.m., a man was shot during a home invasion in the South Shore neighborhood. Two men, both 54 years old, were inside the apartment when a male they know kicked in the door of the apartment in the 6700 block of South Constance, police said. The intruder shot one of the men in the leg and fled the scene. The other man was not injured. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The day’s first shooting happened shortly after midnight on the Near West Side. A 25-year-old was walking on the sidewalk in the 2200 block of West Adams when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the left hand, police said. He later showed up at Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

On Wednesday, a 26-year-old man was killed and 13 other people were wounded in Wednesday shootings across Chicago.