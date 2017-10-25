Man killed, 5 wounded in Tuesday shootings on South, West sides

A man was killed and at least five other people were wounded in shootings Tuesday on the city’s South and West sides.

An attempted robbery led to an exchange of gunfire that left one man dead and another wounded about 8 p.m. in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

A 22-year-old man and two other people were in the back of a building in the 1500 block of West 71st Street when they were approached by a 23-year-old man and another person, who tried to rob the group, according to Chicago Police.

Gunfire was exchanged and the 23-year-old would-be robber suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his body. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information on the fatality.

The 22-year-old was shot in the leg and also taken to Christ Medical Center, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Tuesday’s latest nonfatal shooting happened about 7:45 p.m. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. A 26-year-old man was shot shot by someone firing from a vehicle in the 700 block of North Lawndale, police said. He was struck in the back and left arm and taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital.

At 3:17 p.m., a 43-year-old man was shot in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He was sitting in a vehicle in the 1600 block of South Harding when a female approached, demanded his belongings and then opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the upper, left back, and rib area, and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

A 19-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting at 12:16 p.m. in the West Side Austin neighborhood. He was walking in the 700 block of North Lamon when someone approached and fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. The suspect took off in a silver car after the shooting.

The day’s first shooting happened about 1:45 a.m. in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A 27-year-old man was walking in the 2800 block of West 64th Street when someone walked up and fired shots, striking him in the abdomen, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

On Monday, one person was killed and six others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.