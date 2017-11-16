Man killed, 5 wounded in Wednesday shootings on South, West sides

A man was killed and five others were wounded in shootings over a 10-hour period Wednesday on Chicago’s South and West sides.

A 21-year-old man was shot to death about 2:15 p.m. in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, according to Chicago Police. He was sitting in his vehicle in the 6600 block of South Paulina when another male walked up and pulled out a gun. The man tried to drive away and the suspect fired, striking him in the back. The vehicle then crashed into a tree and overturned.

The victim was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 2:44 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His identity has not been released.

A 17-year-old boy who was also in the vehicle was taken to Christ Medical Center with minor injuries from the crash, police said.

Wednesday’s latest shooting also happened in the Englewood neighborhood. A 38-year-old man was driving north about 11 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Vincennes when someone opened fire from a gray Jeep that was following his vehicle, police said. He suffered a graze wound to the left arm and refused medical treatment.

Several hours earlier, a 24-year-old man was shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. He was walking at 7:05 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Garfield when someone in a black car shot him in the leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Nearly two hours before that, another man was wounded in a Lawndale neighborhood shooting on the Southwest Side. The 31-year-old was hit and robbed by several males about 5:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Roosevelt, police said. As he was leaving the area, he heard gunshots and realized he’d been shot in the leg. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was stabilized.

At 4:35 p.m., a man was shot multiple times in the Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood. The 35-year-old was standing next to a vehicle in the 2400 block of South Washtenaw when a male got out of another vehicle and shot him multiple times in the back, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Wednesday’s first shooting happened at 1:09 p.m. in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Someone fired multiple shots at a 26-year-old man in the 4900 block of West Monroe, police said. He was shot in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Five people were shot across the city on Tuesday, one of them fatally, marking Chicago’s 600th homicide of 2017.