Man killed, 6 others wounded in shootings Thursday across Chicago

A man was killed and six other people were wounded in shootings Thursday on the city’s South and West sides.

The man was fatally shot in a domestic-related incident that also left a woman with serious stab wounds Thursday afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said. The 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and the 25-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times about 4:05 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 21st Street, according to Chicago Police. The incident was believed to be domestic-related.

The woman was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. The man later died. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality. Area Central detectives were investigating.

Two men were wounded in the latest nonfatal shooting, which happened just after 10 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Roosevelt in Lawndale, police said. A 20-year-old man was shot in his right thigh and a 21-year-old man was shot in his left thigh. They both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions stabilized. Police said the men were being uncooperative with investigators, and the circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

About an hour earlier, a 34-year-old man was shot in the right leg in the West Side Austin neighborhood. He heard gunshots and felt pain while in the 5200 block of West Adams, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

A 19-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the South Side Burnside neighborhood. He was standing in the 9200 block of South Dobson when another male walked up and shot him in his leg and neck, police said. The shooter then drove off in an SUV. The man was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Area South detectives were also questioning a person of interest.

About 12:30 p.m., a 47-year-old man was shot in the face during an attempted robbery in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened in the 6100 block of South Green, and the man was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital. Details about the attempted robbery were not available.

Thursday’s first shooting happened about 2:35 a.m. in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. A 25-year-old man was in an argument with another male in the 4700 block of West Arthington when the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot him in the abdomen, police said. The man was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital.