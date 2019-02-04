Man killed after rear-ending IDOT truck on Stevenson Expressway in SW Side

A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash involving an Illinois Department of Transportation truck Monday morning on the Stevenson Expressway near the Southwest Side Archer Heights neighborhood.

At 2:04 a.m., a car veered into the right shoulder of the southbound I-55 near the Pulaski Road exit, according to a spokesman for the Illinois State Police.

It rear-ended an IDOT truck assisting a taxi pulled over, police said. As a result, the IDOT truck also bumped into the taxi.

The driver of the first car, a man whose age was unknown, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

No one else was injured, police said.

All I-55 southbound lanes were shut down as of 3:40 a.m.