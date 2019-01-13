Man killed after striking tree in Clearing crash

A man from southwest suburban Worth was killed in a crash Friday night in the Clearing neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Wayne Pavlow, 42, died after the vehicle he was driving struck a tree at 11:58 p.m. in the 6800 block of West 63rd Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Pavlow was taken to Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead about 1:20 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.

An autopsy released Sunday found that Pavlow died from multiple injuries he sustained in the crash. His death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.