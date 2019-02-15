Man killed, another in serious condition after West Rogers Park shooting: police

Two men were shot, one fatally, late Thursday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side, police said.

At 11:30 p.m., the pair was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 6500 block of North Albany when gunfire struck them, according to Chicago police.

One man, 27, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other man, 26, took a bullet to the face and was taken in serious condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston.

Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots ring out and saw a black Toyota Rav4 speeding away from where the two men were shot, according to police.

No one was in custody early Friday.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.