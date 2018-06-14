Man killed, another wounded in Morgan Park shooting: police

A man was killed and another was wounded Thursday in the 1300 block of West 108th Street. | Google Earth

Two men were wounded, one fatally, in a shooting Thursday evening in the Far South Side Morgan Park neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The pair was shot about 6:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 108th Street, police said.

A 20-year-old was shot in the torso and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A 21-year-old was wounded in the arm, and he was in good condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released information about the death.

Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.