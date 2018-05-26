Man killed, another wounded in South Side Brainerd shooting: police

Police taped off the scene of a fatal shooting late Friday in the 9100 block of South Aberdeen | Evan Moore/Sun-Times

A man was shot and killed, and another was wounded, Friday night in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side, according to police.

About 11:30 p.m., the two men were talking with two other males on a street corner in the 9100 block of South Aberdeen, Chicago Police said. The two males then pulled out weapons and fired shots.

A 36-year-old man was shot in his chest and was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 46-year-old man was shot in his leg. He was taken in good contidtion to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately release details about the death.

Area South detectives were investigating the homicide.