Man killed, another wounded in Waukegan shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in north suburban Waukegan.

About 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Franklin Street after a vehicle crashed in the front yard of a home in the block, Waukegan police said.

The driver, Devante Flowers, 25, of Park City, was found in the vehicle with a gunshot wound, police and the Lake County Coroner’s Office said. He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

About 15 minutes later, a man in his 20s walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. Investigators learned he was a passenger in the vehicle where Flowers was found shot.

Police said the second man was in serious condition, but was expected to survive.

Preliminary results of an autopsy Monday found Flowers died of the gunshot wound, the coroner’s office said.

Police were conducting a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Waukegan Police Department’s tip-line at (847) 360-9001.