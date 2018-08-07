Man killed, boy critically wounded in West Pullman: police

A man was shot to death and a boy was critically wounded Tuesday evening in a West Pullman neighborhood shooting on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police.

Both were taken by family or friends to Roseland Hospital after they shot about 6:45 p.m. in the 100 block of East 124th Street, police said.

The 28-year-old man was struck in the torso and later pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the death.

The 16-year-old boy was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the right thigh, police said.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.