Man killed by falling object at northwest Indiana industrial business

A man was killed Monday when a large object fell onto him at an industrial business in northwest Indiana.

Kelly S. Davaney Jr., 23, was pronounced dead at 10:58 a.m. at 11100 Broadway in Crown Point, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office. He lived in Crown Point.

Davaney Jr. died of blunt force trauma, the coroner’s office said. The manner of his death was not yet determined pending further studies.

Crown Point Chief of Police Pete Land said Davaney Jr.’s death came when a large piece of inventory fell onto him in a private industrial business.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an inspection into the business, Land said. No criminal case is pending.