Man shot to death in Calumet Heights: police

A man was shot to death Friday in the 9300 block of South Luella. | Google Earth

A man was fatally shot Friday evening in the South Side Calumet Heights neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

Multiple people walked up to the 40-year-old at 7:28 p.m. and shot him in the 9300 block of South Luella, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiners’ Office hasn’t released information about the death.

Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. No one was in custody Friday night.