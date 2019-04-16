Man shot to death in Chicago Lawn

Chicago Police investigate the scene where a man was shot and killed, Monday night, in the 3400 block of West 61st Street, in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was killed Monday in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

About 10:09 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area and found the man sitting unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in an alley in the 3400 block of West 61st Street, Chicago police said.

The man had been shot in the throat, face, back and arms, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

There are no known witnesses to the scene at this time, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

Two days earlier, a woman was killed and a man wounded in a shooting in Chicago Lawn.

