Man killed in Cicero crash

A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash Sunday night in west suburban Cicero.

About 11:35 p.m., the man was westbound on Roosevelt Road in a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the 4600 block of West Roosevelt when he lost control of the car and hit a pole, Chicago police said.

The man was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Chicago police’s Major Accidents unit is investigating the crash.

No further information was immediately available.