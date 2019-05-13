Man killed in East Chicago crash

A man was killed in a crash Saturday in northwest Indiana.

About 10 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 5600 block of Indianapolis Boulevard in East Chicago, the Lake County coroner’s office said in a statement.

They found Cristian Ornelas Romo, 23, with blunt force trauma injuries from a motor vehicle accident, the coroner’s office said. He was pronounced dead just after midnight the next day.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated and released from Methodist Northlake Hospital, East Chicago police said in a statement.

A preliminary investigation found that unsafe speed and unsafe lane movement were possible contributing factors in the crash, police said. The investigation is ongoing.