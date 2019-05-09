Man killed in Englewood home

A man was shot to death Thursday in an Englewood home on the South Side.

About 3 a.m., the 25-year-old was in the living room of a residence in the 6400 block of South Laflin Street when someone shot through the room’s side windows, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the abdomen, shoulder and hip, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody.

Area South detectives are investigating.

