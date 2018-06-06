Man killed, firefighter injured in West Pullman fire

One person was killed and a firefighter was injured when a house went up in flames early Wednesday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the South Side.

Firefighters responded about 3:30 a.m. to a still and box alarm at a home at 11828 South Perry where a one-and-half story home caught fire, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A man died in the fire and was pronounced dead at the scene. His age was not immediately known and it was unclear if he lived in the building.

A firefighter was taken to a hospital for observation after suffering a fall while battling the blaze. He was released about 5 a.m., the department said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. No further information was immediately available.