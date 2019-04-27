Man killed in Harvard crash

A 64-year-old man died after crashing his car into a gate Friday in northwest suburban Harvard.

Officials responded to a crash in the 6400 block of Schultz Road in unincorporated Harvard about 8:29 a.m, the McHenry County sheriff’s office said.

The man was southbound on Schultz in a 2003 Honda Accord when he veered off the road for unknown reasons, the sheriff’s office said. He drove onto the grassy shoulder before colliding with trees and a private entrance gate. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

He was wearing his seatbelt, and alcohol isn’t believed to be a factor, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash is under investigation by the sheriff’s office’s Major Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County coroner’s office.