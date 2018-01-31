Man killed in 5-vehicle crash on Tri-State Tollway

A man died a day after he was injured in a five-vehicle crash Friday morning on the Tri-State Tollway in the west suburbs.

Amit Kumar Ghosh, 66, was driving south on Interstate 294 at 7:47 a.m. Friday near mile marker 32, just north of Electric Avenue in west suburban Berkeley, when a semi failed to reduce speed in the right lane and rear-ended his vehicle, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The impact caused a chain-reaction crash involving three other passenger vehicles, state police said.

Ghosh, who lived in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side, was pronounced dead at 3:03 p.m. Saturday at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found he died of multiple injuries in the crash and his death was ruled an accident.