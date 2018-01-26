Man killed in Aurora crash

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening in west suburban Aurora.

At 6:07 p.m., the man was driving south on Heggs Road just north of U.S Route 30 when his SUV crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a tree, according to Aurora police.

The man was extricated from the SUV and taken to a hospital in Aurora, where he was pronounced dead at 7:28 p.m., police said.

Following the crash, Heggs was shut down between Route 30 and Bednarcik Junior High School, 3025 Heggs Road in Oswego, police said.