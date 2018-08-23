Man killed in Aurora Township motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Thursday near west suburban Aurora.

Austin WIllmann, 26, was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle east about 12:45 a.m. on Jericho Road when the bike went off the north side of the street east of Whitlock Avenue in unincorporated Aurora Township, according to a statement from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Willmann, who lived in Aurora, was found unresponsive near the motorcycle, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to an Aurora hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There were no witnesses to the crash and it was not immediately clear why the motorcycle went off the road, the sheriff’s office said. Willmann was not wearing a helmet and detectives “have not ruled out if alcohol or drugs were involved in this crash.”