Man killed in Austin shooting: police

A man was killed Saturday in shooting in Austin, police said.

The 25-year-old was walking about 5:45 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Division Street when someone in a parked car began shooting at him, Chicago police said.

He was struck multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital, but was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.

Area North detectives are investigating.