Man killed in Calumet City shooting

A man was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in south suburban Calumet City.

Authorities were called about shots fired at 4:38 p.m. near Sibley Boulevard and Hirsch Avenue in Calumet City and arrived to find 24-year-old Michael Smith with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Calumet City police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Smith, who lived in Chicago Heights, was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:55 p.m., authorities said.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and Calumet City police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call police at (708) 868-2500.