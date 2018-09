Man killed in crash in Cicero

A man was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV Sunday night in west suburban Cicero.

The 34-year-old man, who has not been identified, was involved in the crash about 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of West 35th Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead at 12:22 a.m. Monday.

A spokesman for Cicero police did not immediately respond to a request for more information Tuesday.