Man killed in crash with dump truck in Elk Grove Village

A man was killed Saturday morning in a crash between an SUV and a dump truck in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village.

Giuseppe Gazzano, 44, of Bloomingdale, was involved in the crash near the intersection of Arlington Heights Road and Cosman Road, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center at 11:23 a.m. where he was pronounced dead from multiple injuries sustained in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said.

His death was ruled an accident.

It was not clear if Gazzano was operating either vehicle or was a passenger. Elk Grove Village police could not immediately provide any information on the crash.