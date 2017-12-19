Man killed in crash with semi in Bridgeview

A man has died after being involved in a crash with a semitrailer last month in southwest suburban Bridgeview.

Glenn Verschoore, 93, of Bridgeview, was driving a vehicle about 10:10 a.m. Nov. 30 when he pulled in front of a semitrailer at 71st Street and Scholer Avenue and collided with the truck, according to Bridgeview police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Verschoore was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 9:12 a.m. Dec. 5, authorities said. An autopsy found he died of injuries suffered in the crash.

Police said the semitrailer driver was obeying the speed limit and no charges or citations were issued.