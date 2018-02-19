Man killed in drive-by shooting in Grand Crossing

A man was killed when he was shot in the head and neck early Monday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 34-year-old man was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle when a tan-colored vehicle pulled up and fired shots about 2:10 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Stony Island Avenue, Chicago Police said.

The man was taken to Jackson Park Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigate.