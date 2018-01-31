Man killed in East Chatham fire identified

Two people were taken to hospitals after a fire Jan. 19 in the 900 block of East 86th Street. | Fire Media Affairs

Authorities have identified a south suburban man killed in a fire earlier this month in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

Derrick L. Owens Jr., 27, was found after the fire Jan. 19 in the 900 block of East 86th Street, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Crews were called about the fire shortly before 9 a.m., according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt. It was put out a short time later.

Owens, who lived in south suburban Markham, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died at 9:57 a.m., authorities said. An autopsy found he died of smoke and soot inhalation and thermal injuries from the fire, and his death was ruled an accident.

An elderly woman was taken to Trinity Hospital in critical condition, the fire department said.

Fire officials said the home’s smoke detector was not working when crews arrived.