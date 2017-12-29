Man killed in East Garfield Park shooting identified

Authorities have identified a man shot to death Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Someone walked up to 34-year-old Parrish Jordan about 6:45 p.m. in the 400 block of North Springfield and shot him in the head and leg, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Jordan, who lived in the West Side Austin neighborhood, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:44 p.m., authorities said. An autopsy Thursday found he died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.