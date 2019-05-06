Man killed in East Garfield Park shooting: police

Chicago Police investigate the scene where a man was shot and killed Sunday night in the Garfield Park neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was killed Sunday when he was shot in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 30-year-old was walking about 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North Ridgeway Avenue when several males walked up to him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was hit multiple times, including in the face and body and he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

