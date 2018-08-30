Man killed in Englewood drive-by shooting: police

A man was shot to death Thursday morning in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The 22-year-old was walking at 8:13 a.m. in the 400 block of West 75th Street when someone in a blue, four-door car fired shots at him, according to Chicago Police. He suffered two gunshot wounds to the head and three to the buttocks.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about his death.

Area South detectives were investigating.