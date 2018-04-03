Man killed in fiery rollover crash in Burlington

A man was killed in a fiery rollover crash Monday night in northwest suburban Burlington.

The man, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was driving a Ford Mustang west on Burlington Road about 10:30 p.m. when it crossed into the the eastbound lane of traffic while turning into a curve, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

The Mustang rolled over, struck a large tree and caught fire, the sheriff’s office said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. He hasn’t been identified due to injuries he suffered during the fire.

No other injuries were reported, the sheriff’s office said.