Man killed in Fox Lake motorcycle crash

A 62-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening in northwest suburban Fox Lake.

Spurgeon D. Dyke, of Volo, was driving a 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle south about 6:15 p.m. on the Route 12 Frontage Road approaching the curve near Big Hollow Road in Fox Lake when the bike crossed the roadway and hit the guardrail, according to Fox Lake police and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Dyke was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Preliminary autopsy results indicated he died of multiple traumatic injuries from the crash, but toxicology reports were pending Wednesday afternoon, the coroner’s office said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call the Fox Lake Police Department at (847) 587-3100.