Man killed in Fuller Park shooting

Chicago Police investigate the scene where a man was shot and killed, Sunday night, in the 4400 block of South Wells, in the Fuller Park neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was killed Sunday when he was shot in the Fuller Park community on the South Side.

The man, 40, got out of a parked car about 9:20 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Wells Street when he was approached by an unidentified man who flashed a handgun and began to shoot, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the forehead and multiple times in the body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.

