Man killed in Glenview crash

A man died in a head-on crash Tuesday in north suburban Glenview.

Raul Gonzalez, 67, was driving in the 4700 block of West lake Avenue when he crashed into another vehicle about 5:30 a.m., Glenview police said in a statement.

Gonzalez and the other driver were the only occupants of the two vehicles, police said.

Gonzalez, of Schiller Park, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died, police said.

The other driver was treated at the same hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The crash is being investigated by Glenview police and the Major Crash Assistance Team.