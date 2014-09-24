Man killed in Hammond crash

HAMMOND, Ind. — A man was killed in a single-car crash just off the Indiana Toll Road early Wednesday in northwest Indiana.

The crash happened about 1 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Cline Avenue (Route 912), just south of the Toll Road (I-90) in Hammond, according to a statement from the Lake County (Ind.) coroner’s office.

A Ford Crown Victoria hit the metal end of a concrete barrier, crossed through traffic lanes, hit the center concrete barrier, and crossed lanes of traffic again before coming to rest against an outer barrier wall, according to Lake County sheriff’s police.

The driver, Rogue Dooley, 41, of the 2500 block of West 12th Avenue in Gary was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:45 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. He died of blunt force trauma.

The Lake County Police Traffic Reconstruction Team is investigating.