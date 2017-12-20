Man killed in Hebron rollover crash

A man was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday morning in northwest Indiana.

Ronald L. Sheets, 60, was driving a red Ford pickup north at 6:48 a.m. when he tried to pass another vehicle on State Road 2 near County Road 450 South in Hebron, Indiana, according to a statement from the Porter County sheriff’s office.

He lost control when the pickup hit a patch of black ice, causing the truck to go into a ditch on the east side of the road, roll several times and land “approximately 50-75 yards into the field,” the coroner’s office said.

Sheets, who lived in Merrillville, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The results of a routine toxicology test were pending Tuesday, according to the coroner’s office.