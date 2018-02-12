Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Portage

An 18-year-old man died in a hit-and-run crash early Monday in northwest Indiana.

A person reported seeing a body about 1:30 a.m. in the roadway just south of the intersection of Hamstrom Road and Interstate 80/90 in Portage, according to the Porter County coroner’s office.

Authorities responded to the scene, where Joseph Bonner, of Portage, was pronounced dead from blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Authorities believe Bonner was walking north on Hamstrom Road from the Speedway Gas Station on Avenue back to his home when the vehicle struck him and drove off, the coroner’s office said.

Portage police are investigating the incident.