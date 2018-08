Man killed in hit and run in West Humboldt Park: police

A man was killed in a hit and run early Thursday in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 42-year-old was found unresponsive laying in the middle of the street at 3:17 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Division, according to Chicago police.

An undamaged bicycle was also found at the scene, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office had not confirmed the death.

No further information was available. The major accidents division was investigating.