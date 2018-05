Man killed in Humboldt Park shooting: police

A man was shot to death Tuesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The man was shot shortly after 11 a.m. in the 800 block of North St. Louis, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

Police said detectives were conducting a homicide investigation, but further details were not immediately available.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about the death.