Man killed in I-55 crash in Bolingbrook

A man was killed in a crash early Sunday on an I-55 ramp in southwest suburban Bolingbrook.

Brandon J. Brown, 25, was driving a 2002 Ford Explorer about 2:10 a.m. on southbound I-55 when he took the ramp to Illinois Route 53, according to statements from Illinois State Police District 5 and the Will County coroner’s office. He lost control on the ramp and the Explorer went off the road and hit a pole.

Brown, who lived in Channahon, was pronounced dead at 3:42 a.m., the coroner’s office said. Preliminary results of an autopsy Monday indicated he died of multiple injuries from the crash, but his final cause of death was pending the results of autopsy, toxicological and police reports.